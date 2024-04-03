Family's Plea After Lorry Driver Kills Three While Watching Video

A grieving family have issued a desperate plea for motorists to put their phone away while at the wheel after a lorry driver killed three people while he was distracted by a LadBible video. Michal Kopaniarz smashed his nine-ton vehicle into Alex Britton, 28, as well as two other motorists who had stopped to help the young mother-of-two after her car broke down on the A303 near Andover, Hampshire, in August 2021.

Good Samaritan Tina Ince, 58, and DAF recovery truck driver Tom Watson, 30, were killed in the crash alongside bride-to-be Alex. Kopaniarz, 39, had been looking at a seven minute video on his phone as he smashed into the trio, before trying to destroy his phone by throwing it into the undergrowth. He was jailed for 12 years in February last year. Alex’s family have today come forward to plead with motorists to put their phone away while driving, in harrowing interviews describing their grie

