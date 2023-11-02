Family's heartbreaking tribute to The Detectives' Cameron Brooksbank

The family of a tree surgeon who was the victim of an axe attack featured in a BBC crime documentary has paid tribute to his bravery and that of the officers who helped him.
During the three-part series, DS Martin Soutter attempts to bring down the Adam gang — based on the Newbold Estate in the town. Episode one of the show saw officers grapple with a horrific axe attack that happened on October 17, 2017.
He was struck by an axe in the armpit, and then on the wrist as he tried to shield his head from another blow. His hand was partially reattached, but he then required a further five surgeries in the two years since the attack just to maintain 60 percent use of his arm. headtopics.com
Cameron's attacker was Mohammed Awais Sajid, known as 'Skinny', of Kings Road, Rochdale. He was jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of section 18 wounding. He had been summoned to the scene by Habibur Rahman, who was jailed for four-and-a-half years.
Sadly, in Wednesday night's episode, the audience was told that Cameron had tragically passed away this year. His cause of death was not provided. "This has been the most terrible time for our family, but we are just one, of many, that are being supported by GMP, who are constantly being destroyed by these cruel, merciless drug gangs" they said. headtopics.com
"Martin, Mark and their team have been wonderful, so we want to thank all concerned for everything they have done for our family and the wider borough. We thank them for their tenderness with Cameron who was only 17 at the time of the attack and the subsequent friendships that followed.
"We’d also like to thank the public for all the many kind words and praise for our special son and grandson, Cameron whose passing has created such a huge and painful void in our lives.