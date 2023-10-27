Family's heartbreak as 'lovely' schoolgirl laid to rest

A heartbreaking tribute was paid by the family of a schoolgirl killed in school bus crash on the M53.

Tributes were read from members of staff at West Kirby High School where Jessica was a pupil, and her climbing club where she trained for seven years. Among family tributes and hymns, an emotional poem called 'She is Gone' was read out to mourners.READ MORE: Full guide to River of Light as it returns to Liverpool for 2023

It said: "Words cannot express our heartfelt sorrow at the loss of our lovely Jess. Shine brightly in the night sky and may the angels watch over you always. Love uncle Mark, Monica, Leeanne and Michael." headtopics.com

CCTV footage taken from inside the coach showed driver Mr Shrimpton had suffered "an event" moments before the fatal crash, and "slumped to his left side" as the vehicle veered off the carriageway, an inquest was told.

"Despite being a teenager, Jessica was able to communicate with everyone she came into contact with regardless of their age. She was often seen offering support to fellow climbers on how to achieve a problem/route they were trying to complete. headtopics.com

