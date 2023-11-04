Family-run restaurant in Co Down to close due to rising costs

A family-run restaurant in Co Down has announced they will close their doors this weekend due to rising costs. The Stables in Groomsport is a popular spot in the coastal village, run by Mark Beatty for the last three years. Taking to social media, the restaurant has said that it will serve customers for the final time this year on November 5 as they would not be able to "ride it out over December"

. In a post on Facebook, Mark said that he is planning a new venture in the future and The Stables will be reopened after refurbishment in the new year. He said: "Not as high profile as the sad news about Michael Deane closing one of his restaurants, but unfortunately along the same lines, we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to close our doors on Sunday 5th November. "Unfortunately due to the rise in cost of pretty much everything in the world right now, sadly it has become impossible to continue to keep our doors open. "Over the past 3 years we’ve had some good times, met some amazing friends and had great craic with our regular customers. "I’d like to thank all the staff who worked with us with a special mention to Lesley, and those who helped us tirelessly to get the place opened in the middle of Covid. Mark continued: I’d also like to thank the landlords who have been nothing short of amazing to me

