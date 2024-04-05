Family-run café in Nottinghamshire closes down months after reopening

A family-run café in a Nottinghamshire town has closed down only months after reopening under new management. Two for Tea, located in Derby Road, Stapleford, closed its doors "with deep sadness" on Thursday, April 4. The venue reopened under new owners on Wednesday, August 30, with Lisa Whitehead, 43, running the café alongside her 17-year-old daughter Skye and her mum, Dawn Higgins, 63. A post on Two for Tea's Facebook page announced the closure on Wednesday, April 3.
The post reads: "With deep sadness, Two for Tea would like to inform all we are closing down. Our last working day is Thursday, April 4, open until 12pm. "We would like to thank all of our customers that have been to eat at our shop. We appreciate all your support." Customers were quick to express their sadness regarding the news and send their best wishes. One person said: "I loved going there, sad news for us and staff. Thank you for your service to the community
Café Nottinghamshire Closure Reopening Family-Run Facebook Customers
