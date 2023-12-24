Family prepares for first Christmas without Airdrie dad

A grief-stricken family who will be spending their first Christmas without Airdrie dad Stephen McCluskey have said that there will be a feeling of 'emptiness' this year and a 'void that can never be filled.' December 25 is a time where people press pause on their day-to-day life and get together with family and friends to enjoy each other's company, exchange gifts and have a feast. However, thousands of families up and down the country will be spending their first Christmas without a loved-one.

Dad-of-two Stephen's family are one of those whose Christmas day will never be the same again. The 43-year-old wedding singer died suddenly on June 6





Glasgow_Live » / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Keep Your Family Safe from Covid This ChristmasA doctor explains how to avoid making your family ill this Christmas and what to do if you catch the virus. Covid cases are rising in the UK and many are wondering how to keep their extended family members safe.

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Fiancé Chooses Mother's Graveside Over Spending Christmas with Partner and FamilyA woman expresses her frustration as her fiancé decides to spend Christmas day at his mother's graveside instead of being with her and their children. She shares her concerns about his obsession with his deceased mother and feeling unloved and unappreciated in the relationship.

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins on the True Meaning of ChristmasAs a vicar’s daughter, Charlotte Hawkins is determined to pass on her dad's teachings about the true meaning of Christmas. She emphasizes the importance of looking out for each other and making sure no one is left out or goes without. She reflects on her childhood memories and the presence of her late father during this festive season.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

A Nearly Normal Family: Unpacking the Final EpisodeWe dig into the final episode of A Nearly Normal Family, a twisty turny crime thriller on Netflix, to uncover the secrets tearing the Sandell family apart.

Source: digitalspy - 🏆 56. / 63 Read more »

Cilla Black to be Honoured in Radio 2 Christmas Day SpecialCilla Black will be honored in a Radio 2 Christmas Day special hosted by Sir Cliff Richard. The show will coincide with the 60th anniversary of the start of her career and will feature previously unheard songs and interviews with Cilla.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Sibling Drama: A Closer Look at Celebrities' Family FeudsJamie Lynn Spears talks about family fights and her relationship with Britney Spears. This article explores the complex family history of the Spears sisters and other dramatic sibling spats among celebrities.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »