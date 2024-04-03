Family pays tribute to man killed in e-bike collision

Bart O'Hare, 86, was fatally injured after he collided with a bike on Accrington Road, Burnley. His family paid tribute to him, describing him as a kind and loveable grandfather. Lancashire Police were called to the scene and Mr O'Hare was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

The family expressed their gratitude to the emergency services. May Bart rest in peace.

DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

