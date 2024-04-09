Family of young mum stabbed to death in Bradford release heartbreaking tribute

The family of a young mum who was stabbed to death while pushing her son's pram in Bradford have released a heartbreaking tribute. Kulsuma Akter, 27, was stabbed to death outside of a shop in central Bradford on Saturday. Ms Akter was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times in Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.20pm on Saturday. She later died from her injuries.West Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested over her death.
Her family has now spoken out, with her brother Hossain selling MailOnline: "We are heartbroken and completely devastated. We are not even able to speak and have been crying all the time since this happened."We had to call our mother in Bangladesh to tell her the news. Can you imagine what this was like for us? I can't believe my sister is dead. I'm sorry, I can't speak any more." Meanwhile, Ms Akter's cousin, Aftab Miah, added: "She was a lovely girl and had a great personality. She was always smiling and liked to make people laugh."We will miss her a lot and her death has hit us all really hard."Read More: Man arrested over murder of Bradford mum Kulsuma Akter who was knifed to death while pushing her baby in pramRead More: ISIS issue Champions League terror threat against four European venues including London's Emirates stadiumHe continued: "I can't put into words the pain they are going through. It's horrifi
