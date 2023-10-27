Family of special needs man slam 17hr ambulance wait after terrifying seizure

The family of a special needs man who suffered a “terrifying” seizure has hit out at health care resourcing after an ambulance arrived 17-hours after a 999 call.
Mary told us: “At the time my mum rang the ambulance he absolutely needed an ambulance because we didn’t know what to do with him other than make him safe and put him into a recovery position.“Michael has special needs, he has learning difficulties and a learning age of about three or four so mummy has to do everything for him and she has health difficulties herself.
So Mary says she couldn’t believe it when an ambulance did finally arrive at his Castledawson home, with medics thinking he was still lying on the floor, at 1.30pm Wednesday. She added: “Obviously he’s come from round from the seizure as most people do and the next morning the GP was saying he still needs to go to hospital and she advised that we put him in the car and take him at that stage. headtopics.com
“We got him to hospital and got him through triage really quickly but the crowds in the hospital were mental. “I didn’t complain about it because the staff in there were run off their feet. It was chaos, there was police about.. there was people shouting and screaming at the nurses and I am sure it was a difficult day for them too.”
“When a 50-year-old with special needs collapses for unknown reasons and sustains a head injury in the process, you would expect an immediate response from any functioning health service. The Northern Trust said it can’t comment on individual cases but added “we want to apologise to this patient and his family if we fell short on this occasion”. headtopics.com