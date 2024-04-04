Family of soldier killed in 1974 Guildford pub bombing told of new inquiry but no investigation

The family of a soldier killed in the 1974 Guildford pub bombing have been told by police that they have a new “viable line of inquiry” but will not be investigating because the new Legacy Act means any such probes into cases relating to the Northern Ireland Troubles are to end on May 1.

Soldiers Caroline Slater, 18, William Forsyth, 18, John Hunter, 17, and Ann Hamilton, 19, and civilian Paul Craig, 21, died and 65 people were injured in the blast – carried out by the republican terror group during the height of the Troubles – at the Horse and Groom pub in the Surrey town on October 5 1974. They were found at an inquest in 2022 to have been “unlawfully killed” by the bomb, equivalent to 18 sticks of dynamite, at around 8.50pm, after it was placed in the pub by a young man and woma

