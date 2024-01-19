Family of murdered woman criticizes police for not questioning suspect

The heartbroken family of a woman who died at a Scots sex offender's home have said they feel 'angry and let down' by police for not quizzing him before he went missing. Dating app user Richard Scatchard, 70, is being hunted by police after 61-year-old Kelly Faiers was found murdered at his home in Somerset, on October 15.

The 70-year-old, who speaks with a Scottish accent, is considered a 'danger to women' and has previous convictions for sexual offences, in which he was found to have drugged his victims. Kelly's family say they are furious that Scatchard was 'allowed' to disappear. A complaint about the police response was made by Kelly’s family on 20 December. Avon and Somerset Police voluntarily referred it to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on January 4. In an interview with the BBC, her children said they feel 'angry and let down' that he was not properly questioned immediately after her death. 'We were annoyed that we weren't told the second they realised it was suspicious,' daughter Jazz Faiers, 27, told the BBC





Daily_Record » / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family's Struggle for Justice: Kettering General Hospital InvestigationThe investigation into Kettering General Hospital's treatment of a vulnerable toddler, Jorgie Stanton-Watts, reveals a family's struggle for justice. Detectives searched for evidence of gross negligence manslaughter, leading to seven years of investigations by various authorities.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Best Family Games on Xbox: Cooking, Racing, and MoreCheck out our list of the best family games on Xbox, including cooking, racing, and more. We've also marked down which ones are on Game Pass.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Family prepares for first Christmas without Airdrie dadA grief-stricken family who will be spending their first Christmas without Airdrie dad Stephen McCluskey have said that there will be a feeling of 'emptiness' this year and a 'void that can never be filled.'

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Fiancé Chooses Mother's Graveside Over Spending Christmas with Partner and FamilyA woman expresses her frustration as her fiancé decides to spend Christmas day at his mother's graveside instead of being with her and their children. She shares her concerns about his obsession with his deceased mother and feeling unloved and unappreciated in the relationship.

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Victoria Beckham Hopes Son Brooklyn and Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz Will Join Them for ChristmasVictoria Beckham is hoping that her son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz will join her and David Beckham for Christmas in the UK this year. After years of spending Christmas with his 'new family', Brooklyn's absence has been difficult for Victoria. The couple has been planning a big family celebration in their countryside home and it is important for them to have Brooklyn and Nicola with them.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »

Gorilla Charges Wildlife Cameraman in DR CongoA wildlife cameraman gets charged by a gorilla while filming the gradual exposure of a gorilla family to humans in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 87. / 53 Read more »