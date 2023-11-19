Family of murdered mother and daughter condemn killer in TV documentary

The family of a mother and a two-year-old girl who were murdered and buried under a kitchen floor have condemned the 'truly evil' killer in a new TV documentary. Andrew Innes, 53, stabbed and beat 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke to death with a hammer before strangling her daughter Jellica at his home in Dundee. He had lured Bennylyn, originally from the Philippines, from Bristol to Dundee after targeting her through a dating website in February 2021.

Innes was found guilty of their murders following a five-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in February and ordered to serve a minimum of 36 years. Bennylyn's relatives have told how they are still struggling to come to terms with what happened. Speaking on Crime+Investigation channel series DEAD2ME, her father Benedicto Aquino said: 'It was the police in Scotland that told me my daughter and granddaughter had been murdered in Dundee. It is the most distressing and painful thing to lose a granddaughter and daughter.





