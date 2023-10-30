Family of Missing Man Makes Emotional Plea for Information

CCTV showing the last recorded sighting of Justin Henry on October 15 at a drive-thru McDonald's in Croydon

The family of a missing 34-year-old have made an emotional plea for information as police appealed for CCTV.Around 9.50pm he was spotted in his car, a silver Mercedes E Class, on CCTV buying food at a McDonald's drive-thru on London Road in Croydon.

Officers believe Mr Henry then drove from the restaurant to the nearby Waddon New Road where his car remained for around two-and-a-half hours.It is unclear who was driving the car when it arrived on Kingswood Drive shortly after 1am on October 16 due to unclear CCTV image of the driver.Credit: Met Police/Family handout headtopics.com

A spokesperson for Mr Henry's family said: "Our family is devastated and want answers. Justin is a loving and happy person and wouldn’t hurt a fly. "This is a plea to the public for information on where Justin is. This could be your son or loved one.Mr Henry was reported missing to police on October 16.Two men, aged 29 and 28, have been charged in connection with the police investigation.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on October 18 and she has since been bailed.Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know… headtopics.com

