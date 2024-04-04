Family-of-Five Misses Holiday Due to Airport Chaos

A family-of-five caught up in bank holiday airport chaos say they have missed out on a five-night getaway to Malaga. Dad-of-three, Sawomir Adamczyk, is demanding a refund for his flights and hotel totalling £2,300 after the mix-up. The 42-year-old arrived at Birmingham Airport with his family at 3.50am on Easter Sunday - a whole two hours and 55 minutes before the flight's scheduled departure. Their luggage was checked in at 4.

11am, but the hold up began when Sawomir, his wife and three children - aged two, seven, and 15 -tried to go through to security. The dad said the only way for passengers to get to the security control area was by using just one lift - something he believes was down to ongoing construction work at the airport, reports the Mirror. When it was finally the family's turn to travel up in the lift, the dad said his family were greeted with an "absolutely crazy" lack of organisation from the airport

