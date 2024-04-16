Family of Drowned Heiress Attempts to Stop Husband from Inheriting £4.4 Million

The family of a wealthy heiress from Trafford who drowned in a swimming pool are attempting to stop her husband getting her £4.4 million will after his murder trial collapsed. Property developer Donald McPherson, 50, denied the murder of Paula Leeson, 47, in a remote part of Denmark in 2017.

McPherson, who had previously told the judge he would attend the hearing, was not present and the case went ahead without him. He is believed to be living in several countries in the South Pacific, including French Polynesia and Fiji. Ms Leeson, who was 5ft 5 inches tall, drowned in the pool that was under 4ft deep, though she could swim and was an otherwise healthy, mother-of-one. Ms Anderson continued: "Essentially our case is that Paula must have been unconscious when she went into the water, otherwise her natural reaction would be to stand up to save herself.

She said McPherson had given "inconsistent and dishonest" accounts of what had happened in Denmark. He had also "systematically" deleted data from his wife's phone which may have explained what happened, Ms Anderson said, and was a man who had shown, "almost no upset or remorse" over her death.

Heiress Drowning Murder Trial Inheritance Assets

