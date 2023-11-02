Family of 12 'dine and dash' at pub, leaving £260 bill unpaid

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

A family of 12 has left a pub without paying a bill of £260, including a steak and ten pints. The incident occurred on October 28 between 2pm and 4pm when the family left while the waitress' back was turned. They had ordered a £25 rump steak and 10 pints of Stella Artois costing £5.90 each. The family claimed that they waited for the staff to exit the room for 45 seconds before running out the door. They appeared to be taking their kids to the play area in the garden but left without paying.

Group accused of dine-and-dash after enjoying £260 mealA group of 'dine and dashers' have been accused of enjoying a slap-up meal costing £260 and leaving the pub without paying. The pub posted CCTV pictures on Facebook of the group tucking into meals and asked for help in identifying them.

GoFundMe page for Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson's family investigated for scam allegationsA GoFundMe page claiming to benefit the family of deceased Nottingham Panthers hockey player Adam Johnson is now in the process of transferring funds to the intended recipients after the website investigated scam allegations.

Seinfeld's Michael Richards Spotted in Rare Public Outing with FamilyMichael Richards, who played Kramer on Seinfeld, has been seen in public with his family in Los Angeles after 17 years. The 74-year-old actor had rarely been seen in public since his career downfall in 2006 when he used racial slurs on stage. Richards was accompanied by his wife and son as they visited a local park and a popular burger chain. The incident had led to his obscurity, but he later apologized on The David Letterman Show and appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Kenyan Family Calls on King Charles for JusticeThe family of a Kenyan hairdresser and sex worker allegedly killed by a member of the British Army in 2012 called for King Charles to 'do the right thing'. The King expressed sorrow and regret for the past wrongdoings of Britain's colonial administration in Kenya, but did not issue an apology. Kenya's President William Ruto praised the King's courage but emphasized the need for full reparations.

California's Jackson Family Wines Expands to Essex, EnglandJackson Family Wines, known for its prime estates in California, announces a new wine project in Essex, England. Despite the county's reputation for jokes, it is now gaining recognition for producing high-quality still wines. The project will involve planting 65 acres of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in the Crouch Valley.

Baby Indi 'deserves a chance', father says, as family await court ruling on treatment abroadIndi Gregory has a mitochondrial disease which saps energy from her cells. Her parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth are hopeful that a hospital in Italy could provide their daughter with a longer life if granted permission by the High Court to travel.