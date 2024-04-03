Family left homeless after arson attack on their home in Omagh

The father of a family of four who lost their home in an arson attack overnight in Omagh has said he is at a loss to explain why their house was targeted. Derek Greenaway, his wife Claire and two children were in the home at Winters Grove in the Co Tyrone town when it’s understood flammable liquid was poured through the letterbox at around 3am this morning.
The interior of the house has been completely destroyed and left the family without a home, just weeks after they had agreed a sale on the property. READ MORE: Omagh 'arson attack' sees four people treated for smoke inhalation after 'extremely reckless incident' READ MORE: Five people, including a baby, taken to hospital after three vehicle crash Derek told Belfast Live of the terrifying moment of panic when he started to smell smoke in the house in the middle of the night. “When you don’t have any answers and you can’t understand why, it makes it very difficult,” he sai
