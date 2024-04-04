Family holds vigil for missing mum Khasha Smith on her birthday

The family of missing mum Khasha Smith have held a vigil after cops confirmed fears she 'may have come to harm'. Cards, flowers and balloons were attached to a fence near the mum-of-three's home in the Calder Grove area of Edinburgh to mark her 36th birthday on March 27. A major police search for Khasha remains underway after she vanished on October 10 last year. She is believed to have made contact with her loved ones between November 1 and 4 before being formally reported missing in January.

Daughter Calley Smith, 18, shared pictures on the moving tribute on social media while reissuing an appeal for help to find her mum. She wrote: “Thank you so much to everyone who has gone down to add to my mum's birthday display, it means so much to me and the family. Please still feel free to pop down. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your message

