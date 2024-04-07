Family held at gunpoint during aggravated burglary

A woman and four young children were taken to an upstairs bedroom by two masked men while two others ransacked a home during what police described as an " aggravated burglary " on Saturday night. The family were left "extremely distressed" by the ordeal, which took place at a residential property in the Greenwood Hill area of Castlereagh at around 10.

45pm on April 6. The four masked men, armed with a screwdriver, made off at around 11pm following the incident.

Aggravated Burglary Masked Men Gunpoint Distress Residential Property

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

James Middleton shares touching family video from sprawling family gardenThe Ella & Co founder lives in a beautiful country property in Berkshire

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Scots family say house fire left them with nothing but clothes on their backThe Jarvis family were at home on Saturday night, when they noticed smoke coming from upstairs.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

One in six families have been impacted by INCEST, shocking report claimsDailyMail.com meets America's most inbred family -the Whittaker family of Odd, West Virginia.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Real life of Saturday Night Takeaway guest announcer Lenny RushThe young star is guest announcer on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway this Saturday

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

West Ham media with bizarre Newcastle United claims ahead of SaturdayAmusing - West Ham media with bizarre Newcastle United claims ahead of Saturday

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

ITV 'kills off' primetime Saturday night show after Strictly 'curse'The show will not reappear with one insider saying 'it was always something of a tricky sell' against a 'challenging' rival

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »