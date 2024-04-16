Family Forced to Leave Home After Tumble Dryer Fire

A Co Antrim family has had to leave their home after a fire in their home, which began at their tumble dryer .

On Wednesday night, shortly after 1am, they had to call the NI Fire and Rescue Service, who the family has praised for their response time, and efforts.Read more: Almost 70% in NI believe rent is too high, survey finds "We aren't sure how, but the machine caught fire. Our neighbours had made us aware as their carbon monoxide alarm went off and then they seen smoke coming from our garage so their knocking at our door and our dogs very loud barking woke us up. We are extremely grateful for them.

"We're shook up but lucky to be alive, and I want to mention how grateful we are for the quick response of the emergency services as they were there in minutes and were amazing.

Fire Tumble Dryer Evacuation Co Antrim Family

