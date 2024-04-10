Family Angry Over Coroner's Ruling on Delayed Head Scan

Police were called in after the family of a 12-year-old girl reacted angrily to a coroner's ruling that there was 'insufficient evidence' to say that a delay by hospital staff in carrying out a head scan contributed to her death. Described by loved ones as a 'beautiful girl who would light up a whole room', Victoria Olabode, from Rochdale, died at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on July 15, 2019, after suffering a stroke.
Victoria, who had Sickle Cell Disease, was transferred there from North Manchester General Hospital 13 days earlier. On July 5, three days after her admission, she suddenly developed a 'severe' headache and began vomiting. She was treated for her pain but her mother had 'persistently' asked for a CT scan to be carried out. Yet this was not done until July 8, when Victoria suffered a 'prolonged seizure.' READ MORE: Scuffle breaks out at huge Eid gathering in waterlogged Platt Fields Park as organisers criticised She suffered a second seizure later that day and was afterwards admitted to the hospital's pediatric intensive care unit. Radiology confirmed she had suffered an ischaemic brain injury. She was deemed to fulfill the criteria for brain stem death on July 12 and on July 15 her ventilation was withdrawn leading to her death. An inquest into her death heard six days of evidence in December last year and February this yea
