Family Angry Over Coroner's Ruling on Delayed Head Scan

Police were called in after the family of a 12-year-old girl reacted angrily to a coroner's ruling that there was 'insufficient evidence' to say that a delay by hospital staff in carrying out a head scan contributed to her death. Described by loved ones as a 'beautiful girl who would light up a whole room', Victoria Olabode, from Rochdale, died at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on July 15, 2019, after suffering a stroke.

Victoria, who had Sickle Cell Disease, was transferred there from North Manchester General Hospital 13 days earlier. On July 5, three days after her admission, she suddenly developed a 'severe' headache and began vomiting. She was treated for her pain but her mother had 'persistently' asked for a CT scan to be carried out. Yet this was not done until July 8, when Victoria suffered a 'prolonged seizure.' READ MORE: Scuffle breaks out at huge Eid gathering in waterlogged Platt Fields Park as organisers criticised She suffered a second seizure later that day and was afterwards admitted to the hospital's pediatric intensive care unit. Radiology confirmed she had suffered an ischaemic brain injury. She was deemed to fulfill the criteria for brain stem death on July 12 and on July 15 her ventilation was withdrawn leading to her death. An inquest into her death heard six days of evidence in December last year and February this yea

Coroner Ruling Delayed Head Scan Death Stroke Hospital Manchester Controversy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Angry' Gary Barlow still can't find peace 12 years after tragic family eventTake That star Gary Barlow has opened up at the pain he felt after his daughter, Poppy, was tragically stillborn in 2012. Gary shares three other children with his wife, Dawn

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

James Middleton shares touching family video from sprawling family gardenThe Ella & Co founder lives in a beautiful country property in Berkshire

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his 'blended family' with wife Theresa Nist film Celebrity Family...'The Golden Bachelor' stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner sit and smile at the table together surrounded by friends in this Instagram video posted after recent news that the couple was living separately.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his 'blended family' with wife Theresa Nist film Celebrity Family...'The Golden Bachelor' stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner sit and smile at the table together surrounded by friends in this Instagram video posted after recent news that the couple was living separately.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his 'blended family' with wife Theresa Nist film Celebrity Family...'The Golden Bachelor' stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner sit and smile at the table together surrounded by friends in this Instagram video posted after recent news that the couple was living separately.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

One in six families have been impacted by INCEST, shocking report claimsDailyMail.com meets America's most inbred family -the Whittaker family of Odd, West Virginia.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »