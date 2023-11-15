Families warned of higher heating costs this winter

The Resolution Foundation has warned that families might shell out £100 more keeping their homes warm compared to last winter. This is due to standing charges rising despite the price cap calling and the lack of emergency financial support from the government for 2023-24. But one way to save cash is by warming the person instead of the place, keeping central heating use to a minimum.

Here, ALEX LLOYD tries out ten affordable gadgets that promise to warm you up for a fraction of the cost of putting the boiler on.There’s nothing worse than cold toes and if you’re sitting down all day working or watching telly, slippers don’t always cut the mustard.It heats up speedily and while it gives out a fairly gentle heat even at the hottest of the three temperature settings, it is consistent and pleasant.Fashion fans racing to Primark to bag new pyjamas that are better than SKIMS It’s roomy too, suitable for feet up to size 12.5, and the soft fleece lining is machine washable at 30

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: THESUN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OK_MAGAZİNE: Amazon shoppers rush to buy better than half-price £2.50 Revolution foundationRevolution’s Conceal and Hydrate foundation is currently better than half price over on Amazon, with shoppers snapping up the £9 foundation for as little as £2.50

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Twin dishwashers become middle England's must-have trend as families look to declutter their...According to one kitchen company, around 35 per cent of customers requested a double dishwasher - often either side of the sink - and some want three.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

METROUK: Baby formula companies 'manipulating prices' for UK families, WHO saysBaby formula companies are 'exploiting' vulnerable British families, according to the organisation.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: MSP slams food poverty levels in Renfrewshire as families 'failed'New stats show that over 1200 children in Renfrewshire were handed emergency food aid parcels between April and September.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

NECN: Community organizer: Churches finding places for families to sleep at nightThe House last week quietly tacked into a spending bill a provision to reinstate a policy that Massachusetts repealed over two decades ago to offer SNAP benefits to immigrants who are in the country legally, but who are not citizens.

Source: NECN | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: West Lothian community group grows from strength to strengthWinchburgh Community Growing Group held a spooktacular event for local families

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »