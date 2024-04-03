Families pay tribute to British aid workers killed in Gaza air strike

The families of two of the three British nationals killed in an Israeli air strike on aid workers in Gaza have paid tribute. The family of James Kirby described him as a “genuine gentleman” and the family of John Chapman said he died trying to help people and was subject to an inhumane act. WCK previously confirmed the names of the British victims. Chapman, 57, James “Jim” Henderson, 33, and Kirby, 47, were working for the charity’s security team.

The team’s leader, Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, 43, an Australian national, also died, along with American-Canadian dual citizen Jacob Flickinger, 33, Polish national Damian Sobol, 35, and Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, 25. In a statement issued through the Foreign Office, the family of Chapman said: “We are devastated to have lost John, who was killed in Gaza. He died trying to help people and was subject to an inhumane act. He was an incredible father, husband, son and brother

