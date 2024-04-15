Fallout Games Experience Surge in Players Following Amazon's Fallout TV Series Launch

"—and that seems to be having quite the spillover effect for the Fallout videogames. All of the games in the long-running post-nuclear RPG series have seen a significant jump in players, and they've also muscled their way into Steam 's top-selling games chart.is the biggest beneficiary, spiking up to more than 83,000 concurrent players over the weekend, compared to a high of 24,000 the weekend before, a few days ahead of Amazon 's Fallout launch.

Adjacent to that, there's also the very big Fallout London mod on the way—it was set to drop April 23 but the development team decided tountil after the Fallout 4 next-gen update to ensure it didn't break anything. Hopefully we'll have a new release date on that one soon.

