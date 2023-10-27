Fallout co-creator settles over two decades of fan debate about who nuked who with a single off-hand comment

He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

Disney Dreamlight Valley ditches free-to-play plan at the last minute, will launch in December as a premium game SK Hynix throws a spanner into Western Digital's plan to merge with Kioxia, but it might not be game over just yet

6 years after Ark: Survival Evolved left early access, Ark: Survival Evolved's remaster enters early access Skyrim's retired lead designer says anything other than the 'Bethesda usual' has to be approved by Todd Howard: 'He doesn't believe it's true, but unfortunately it's true' headtopics.com

Read more:

pcgamer »

Shops 'screwed' as Wilko closure leads to drop in customersOne business owner in the Nottinghamshire town said she only made £3.75 one day Read more ⮕

Josh Allen accounts for 3 TDs as Bills get back on track with win vs. BuccaneersAllen finished with 324 yards passing to go with his 41 yards rushing. Read more ⮕

Bamford fallout, injury risks and match absentees on Farke's Leeds United agendaDaniel Farke faces the media today in his Huddersfield Town pre-match press conference with Leeds United and here are some of the topics he may be faced with at Thorp Arch Read more ⮕

Bills QB Josh Allen lets ‘freak flag fly’ in crucial Thursday night win over BucsJosh Allen's play felt like a much-needed statement in Thursday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Read more ⮕

Keep fit challenge in memory of brother who died of brain tumourKimberlei Brown is fundraising for brain tumour research after her brother Josh died in 2019. Read more ⮕

Buffalo Bills hold on for 24-18 win over spirited Tampa Bay BuccaneersBills quarterback Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran in another. Read more ⮕