Falcon Supermarket: A One-Stop Shop for Indian Food in Nottingham

Falcon Supermarket in Carlton Road offers a diverse range of Indian food, spices, ingredients, pickles, and snacks. The store prides itself in sourcing products directly from India, including rare snacks and popular Indian brands.

They also offer a variety of drinks and snacks, including well-known soft drinks and the beloved Parle-G biscuit.

Falcon Supermarket Indian Food Spices Ingredients Pickles Snacks Carlton Road Nottingham Indian Brands Drinks Parle-G Biscuit

