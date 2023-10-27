Fake Weight Loss Jabs Found in the UK, Health Officials Warn

FAKE weight loss jabs that have left people in comas been found in the UK, health officials have warned.The agency has seized 369 counterfeit Ozempic pens since January this year, with a “small number of people” being hospitalised after using them, it said.Dr Alison Cave, MHRA chief safety officer said: “Buying products such as Ozempic or Saxenda without a prescription, from illegally trading suppliers, significantly increases the risk of receiving something which is either fake or not licensed for use in the UK. “Products purchased in this way do not meet our strict quality and safety standards, and taking such medicines may put your health at significant risk.New weight loss jab approved on NHS is BETTER than Wegovy, major study finds “We are advising all members of the public not to use any pre-filled weight loss pens they may have bought online and instead to report it to us so that we can investigate and take any necessary action. “If you suspect that you’ve had a side effect to semaglutide, liraglutide or any other medicine, or suspect it’s not a genuine product, you can report it to our Yellow Card scheme.”The health dangers of clocks going back this Sunday - and how to combat them Health minister Will Quince said: “No one should put profit before the needs of patients, but fraudsters selling black market medicines like this are extremely dangerous and can put people’s health at ris Read more:

TheSun »

Health care workers reported more days of poor mental health in 2022Health workers continued to report poor mental health and burnout in 2022, according to a 'Vital Signs' report published in the Oct. 24 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Read more ⮕

St Vincent 'punching above weight' on world stage after independenceON October 27, 1979, St Vincent and the Grenadines officially became an independent country ... Read more ⮕

Why Are We Still So Obsessed With Victoria Beckham's Weight?One of the main focuses following the release of the Beckham documentary is Victoria Beckham’s diet. Why are we so obsessed? Read more ⮕

Erika Jayne the 'incredible shrinking woman' raises eyebrows with shock weight loss on RHOBH and...Erika Jayne was open and honest as she spoke to Extra about her Vegas residency show 'Bet It All on Blonde'. Erika denied the use of Ozempic after her weight loss. Read more ⮕

Erika Jayne the 'incredible shrinking woman' raises eyebrows with shock weight loss on RHOBH and...Erika Jayne was open and honest as she spoke to Extra about her Vegas residency show 'Bet It All on Blonde'. Erika denied the use of Ozempic after her weight loss. Read more ⮕

Kelly Clarkson shows off incredible figure in see-through top after dramatic weight lossThe American Idol winner premiered the fifth season of her talk show last week Read more ⮕