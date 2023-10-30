Fake Hertfordshire Ulez signs that QR link to Wombles tune removed

is removing signage with QR codes that lead to fake payment sites, adult content and The Wombles theme tune.The council reminded drivers there were no Ulez signs within the county and official Transport for London (TfL) signage does not contain QR codes.

Councillor Phil Bibby said: "Hertfordshire's stance on the mayor's Ulez remains the same, we will not permit TfL signs in the county and believe that TfL shouldOne of the QR codes plays The Wombles theme tune

Council leader Richard Roberts suspects some of the signs are real Ulez signs stolen from London with a fraudulent code placed on top. For reasons unknown, some of the signs, when scanned with a phone, would takes users to a website playing The Wombling Song from the 1970s children's television programme The Wombles. headtopics.com

When asked about the use of the theme tune, he said: "If it was all fun that would be great, we have a great sense of humour in this country and our residents would have a giggle, but they're not.""We don't want Ulez signs on our county roads, so if you do see one the chances are it's a scam sign, it shouldn't be there," he added.

