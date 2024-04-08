Fair Cycles Introduces the Drop Best for Adjustable Saddle Offset

Deals For the Dirt: It's the Off-Road Roundup! Fair Cycles introduces the Drop Best , an adapter that allows users to add positive and negative offset for most dropper and proprietary seat posts . This innovative product offers increased saddle offset adjustment and can even modernize older bikes by steepening their seat tube angle. The Drop Best is ideal for cross-country racers looking to increase their wattage by moving the saddle further back.

It can also be used on road bikes with proprietary seatposts

Fair Cycles Drop Best Adjustable Saddle Offset Dropper Post Proprietary Seat Posts Mountain Bikes Road Bikes Cross-Country Racers

