Failure of Mental Health Services Leads to Tragic Suicide in Nottinghamshire

A young man took his life after Nottinghamshire 's mental health services failed to react to his doctor's call for help. Alexander Lyalushko, a young man living in the Gedling borough of Nottinghamshire , hanged himself in his home on January 2, 2023, after Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust failed to act on a request from his GP.

Mr Lyalushko was described as "vulnerable" by assistant coroner for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Amanda Bewley, who raised concerns about the NHS trust's "inadequate review and incident investigation" in a report aimed at preventing future deaths. He had previously been heavily involved with the service, on account of his diagnoses of autistic spectrum disorder, anxiety, depression and agoraphobia, as well as his history of suicidal thoughts and attempts at taking his life. Mr Lyalushko's doctor had earlier on November 22, 2022, requested the involvement of the NHS trust's Gedling Local Mental Health Team. However, Ms Bewley described that for reasons which have "not been ascertainable", this request was not acted on and Mr Lyalushko had no help from the mental services at the time of his deat

Suicide Mental Health Services Nottinghamshire Failure Inadequate Review Incident Investigation NHS Trust Vulnerable Autistic Spectrum Disorder Anxiety Depression Agoraphobia Suicidal Thoughts

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mel Stride criticised for mental health comments, as number of Brits with mental disabilities soarsThe number of people suffering from mental health-related disabilities in the UK has risen by a million in three years.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Women with serious mental illness want pregnancy information, resources from mental health providersWomen with serious mental illness are seeking pregnancy information and resources from mental health providers, according to a new study. The study found that these women often face challenges in accessing appropriate care and support during pregnancy, and they rely on mental health providers for guidance and assistance. The findings highlight the need for mental health professionals to be knowledgeable about pregnancy-related issues and to provide comprehensive care for women with serious mental illness.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Bridging the gap in mental health services for pregnant women with serious mental illnessWomen with serious mental illness (SMI) who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy face gaps in information, support and resources in mental health services, new research suggests.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Nottinghamshire man admits offences under Counter-Terrorism ActAdeel Ulhaq will be sentenced next month

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Police Hunt Launched After E-Cigarette Shop Raided in NottinghamshireA shop in a Nottinghamshire town was raided by e-cigarette thieves, prompting a police hunt. The burglars broke into The E-Cig Store in Front Street, Arnold, and stole products before fleeing the scene. Nottinghamshire Police is conducting an extensive investigation to locate the suspects and has appealed for witnesses or anyone approached to sell the stolen items.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Closed Nottinghamshire Pub to be Converted into HousingPlans have been submitted to turn the closed Maypole pub in Dawgates Lane, Skegby, Sutton-in-Ashfield into a five-bedroom house. The property was purchased under the condition it could not be used for business purposes. The appearance of the pub would not be changed and no extensions would be made to the rural structure.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »