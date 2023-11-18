Fact Checking the Biggest Moments in Previous Seasons of The Crown

With a show that covers all the biggest moments from the British monarchy's past, it can be hard to tell what's fact and what's fiction. As a new season kicks off, we're casting our minds back over previous seasons for some fact check s. From royal romances to intruders in the palace, here's how the biggest moments in previous seasons of The Crown happened in real life , or if the writers took some creative licence.





Read more: GRAZİAUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HELLOMAG: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary appear in fun video after state visitThe Danish royals hosted the Spanish King and Queen

Source: hellomag | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Crown Princess Mary's discreet tribute to husband Crown Prince FrederikThe Danish royal has paid this subtle nod to her husband hours after photos were released with a Mexican socialite

Source: hellomag | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Crown Prince Frederik sparks unexpected scandal as he's pictured with another womanCrown Prince Frederik has been married to Crown Princess Mary since 2004

Source: hellomag | Read more »

MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Checking for counterfeit medication using a smartphoneWhen it comes to medication or medical devices sold online, end-users often wonder whether these are real or fake. The SmartID counterfeit-proof barcode system means anyone can use a smartphone to check a product is genuine, provided the manufacturer uses SmartID. It can be authenticated without connecting to a database.

Source: medical_xpress | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: Flames’ Andrew Mangiapane suspended 1 game for cross-checking Kraken’s Jared McCannMangiapane is scheduled to miss the Flames' next game, at home against the Predators on Tuesday night.

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Cop feels 'like a social worker now' checking on homeless people in 4am rainAfter the Record told of an explosion in street sleeping across Scotland, the Manchester Evening News joins the city's Street Engagement Team on one of their regular walkabouts.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »