Faces behind largest drug smuggling ring ever uncovered

A prison nursing assistant and 15 others, including four people from Merseyside, played a part in the largest ever drug and weapon prison smuggling conspiracy in the UK. They have been jailed for a total of more than 80 years.
An investigation revealed an intricate network that included six HMP Lindholme inmates, family members including parents and friends who helped to flood the prison with illicit material and launder the extensive profits. The conspirators included Liverpool convicted murderer Anthony Campbell and his mum Deborah Stoddard, serial criminal Kieran Murphy and Kirkby woman Lydia Pinnington.
He was sentenced on Friday, October 27, to total of seven years and nine months in prison. Murphy, who was an inmate at HMP Lindholme, was caught by South Yorkshire Police as part of a four year investigation into the movement of illicit materials into the prison. headtopics.com
Officers found multiple wraps of cannabis, tobacco, anabolic steroids, vials of liquid, MDMA, mobile phones and phone chargers during a search of her belongings. She also had several bottles of "Ribena" in her possession which contained a liquid form of spice.
Murphy, a serial offender with dozens of offences on his criminal record, was once branded a "disgrace to his family" by a judge in one of his many appearances at Liverpool Crown Court.The 38-year-old, of HMP Dovegate, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to convey drugs into prison, and conspiracy to convey phones into prison. He was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison. headtopics.com
During the investigation, police phone work found that Stoddard, Anthony Campbell’s mum, bought the knives which were going to be used harm a prison officer following the order from Murphy, before Amy Hatfield took them into prison.The 23-year-old, of Clieves Road, Kirkby, pleaded guilty to charge of money laundering. She appeared alongside Paul Whittingham on trial charged with conspiracy to convey drugs into prison and conspiracy to convey phones into prison.