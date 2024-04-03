Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke's Epic Heavyweight Clash Draws Massive TV Audience

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke's epic heavyweight clash recorded a massive television audience on Sky Sports this Easter Sunday making it one of the platform's highest-rating boxing events in the past decade. Billed as 'Bad Blood', the unbeaten rivals could not be separated on the night as they put everything on the line in a thrilling 12-round contest that is already being described as one of the greatest British heavyweight fights of all time.

The BOXXER promoted event, live from London's O2 Arena, attracted a peak audience of 746,000 for the main event - with an average audience of 438,000 tuning in across the four hour broadcast and a reach of over 1.7 million

