Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke's Epic Heavyweight Clash Draws Massive TV Audience

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke's epic heavyweight clash recorded a massive television audience on Sky Sports this Easter Sunday making it one of the platform's highest-rating boxing events in the past decade. Billed as 'Bad Blood', the unbeaten rivals could not be separated on the night as they put everything on the line in a thrilling 12-round contest that is already being described as one of the greatest British heavyweight fights of all time.
The BOXXER promoted event, live from London's O2 Arena, attracted a peak audience of 746,000 for the main event - with an average audience of 438,000 tuning in across the four hour broadcast and a reach of over 1.7 million
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Frazer Clarke out to ‘prove people wrong’ against Fabio Wardley on Easter SundayThe two will fight for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles at 02 Arena in London.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Frazer Clarke out to ‘prove people wrong’ against Fabio Wardley on Easter SundayThe two will fight for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles at 02 Arena in London.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »