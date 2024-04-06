Fabio Quartararo becomes highest-paid MotoGP rider with new Yamaha contract

That’s more than double the pay-packet received by Francesco Bagnaia , the factory Ducati star and reigning champion. MotoGP riders have performance-based bonuses structured into their contracts, including for race wins and title wins. But Bagnaia, even if he pockets a bonus for winning the championship this year, would not match Quartararo’s basic income of €12m, before the Frenchman is paid any bonuses.
Marc Marquez was previously the highest-paid MotoGP rider until he left the final year of his €20m-per-season Honda contract.Committing to Yamaha represents a major piece of the 2025 rider market puzzle. He is the 2021 MotoGP champion, and he narrowly missed out on retaining his title on the final day of 2022.By signing on again with Yamaha, it is unlikely that Quartararo can guarantee the chance to fight for the title in the next year or so.Behind-the-scenes, the renewal of Quartararo’s contract is just one step in the right direction for Yamah
Fabio Quartararo Motogp Yamaha Contract Highest-Paid Salary Francesco Bagnaia Champion
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »
Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »
Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »
Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »
Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »
Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »