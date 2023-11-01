FA to write to clubs after Leicester City player Hamza Choudhury's pro-Palestinian post

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury apologised and deleted a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, for using the phrase alongside a Palestinian flag. After an investigation, the FA decided against imposing a sanction on Choudhury, but if any player uses the phrase again, they run the risk of being investigated by police.

I share the hope of people around the world that a peaceful resolution can bring an end to the ongoing suffering of innocent people in this conflict.' The FA are moving to increase clarity for clubs who are concerned about players who may comment on the Israeli-Hamas war on their social media channels and use potentially inflammatory language.

