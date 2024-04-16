F1 to Introduce More Powerful and Environmentally Friendly Engines in 2026

While 2022 was a mass overhaul of the chassis regulations, 2026 is focused on the engine side of things.

From 2026, 50 per cent of the total power output will be electrical and what that means is a much larger battery. While all the focus has so far gone into the engine, Red Bull’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey warned that there was not “much thought” put into how the chassis would be impacted. “There will be no tow effect, there will be no DRS because effectively you’re running at that at all points in time, and that the combustion engine just doesn’t become a generator to recharge a battery.

Regardless of whether the Red Bull Powertrains division is or is not on target, Horner does have a point and“It’s certainly going to be a strange formula in as much as the engines will be working flat-chat as generators just about the whole time,” he told Motorsport.com. “I’ve been talking about that as well with the team, and I’ve seen the data already on the simulator as well,” he said. “To me, it looks pretty terrible.

