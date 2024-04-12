F1 Returns to Shanghai with New Ground Effect Cars

F1 will be racing in Shanghai for the first time since 2019, and its addition to the calendar this year is especially interesting because it is the first time that the new ground effect cars will have driven there. The current generation of F1 machinery is more sensitive to bumps, which are a common feature at the Shanghai venue because the track is built on swampland – so ground movement is common.

Mindful about the need for an increased focus on bumps, repairs have been completed at various parts of the circuit to remove any bumps that could cause problems. Following an FIA track inspection that took place at the end of last year, Shanghai worked with Herman Tilke's engineering and architect company to grid down and reseal areas of the track that were of concern. Despite work to address the bumps, F1 teams are still facing a great deal of uncertainty as they head there because there is so little data about the characteristics of the track surface. Things are further complicated by the fact that it is a sprint race weekend, so teams will have just one practice session before they start qualifying for Saturday's short event. Pirelli Formula 1 chief engineer Simone Berra explained recently that China was effectively being treated like a new event because previous knowledge was of little relevance

