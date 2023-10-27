F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen pips Albon by 0.095s in FP1

Verstappen logged a 1m19.718s on softs, having dispatched Lando Norris from the top spot as the McLaren driver had been among the first of the frontrunners to switch to the red-walled tyre. Norris had gone just 0.008s faster than Verstappen's medium-tyre effort of a 1m20.245s - but the Dutchman returned to the top on his first soft run.

Tsunoda will receive a grid penalty for the Mexico City GP having taken a fifth gearbox and a new suite of power unit components. Jack Doohan, who replaced Pierre Gasly at Alpine for Mexico's FP1 session, was 18th-fastest over Frederik Vesti, who is currently second in this year's F2 standings. The Dane stood in for George Russell at Mercedes. Theo Pourchaire covered for Valtteri Bottas in FP1, but reported an alarm appearing on his dashboard which coincided with a long throttle pedal.

