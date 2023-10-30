F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - Race Results from Round 19

F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Mexico City Grand PrixUpdated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix - Round 19. Read more ⮕

Max Verstappen Wins Mexico City Grand Prix with Record 16th VictoryMax Verstappen secures his 16th victory of the 2023 Formula 1 season by starting from third on the grid and overtaking Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The win sets a new record for Verstappen and puts him level with Alain Prost in fourth on the all-time list of winners. Read more ⮕

Leclerc unable to avoid collision with Perez in Mexico City Grand PrixCharles Leclerc explains that he was unable to prevent a collision with Sergio Perez during the first lap of the Mexico City Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

Lewis Hamilton Expresses Confidence in Mercedes After Mexico City Grand PrixLewis Hamilton expresses his complete trust in Mercedes and their ability to develop an exceptional car, following his second-place finish in the Mexico City Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - Final Practice ResultsResults from final practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Round 19 of the F1 2023 world championship. Read more ⮕

Leclerc and Sainz Secure Front Row Lockout at Mexico City Grand PrixSky F1's Karun Chandhok analyzes Charles Leclerc's and Carlos Sainz's laps that resulted in a front row lockout at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Read more ⮕