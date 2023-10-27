F1 live: Latest updates and timings from the Mexican Grand Prix

Follow F1 live with PlanetF1.com throughout the Mexican Grand Prix weekend as Sergio Perez looks to beat Max Verstappen and win at home.

All eyes will be on the Red Bull teammates this weekend as Formula 1 races around the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with perhaps all but one fan in the crowd rooting for Perez. He has never won at home while Verstappen has four Mexican GP victories to his name. Could Perez break his home duck this weekend?

But given the nature of the circuit and its location, Red Bull may not have it all their own way with Mercedes predicted to enter the fray while one cannot count out the ever-improving McLaren squad.

