F & H at Sinnington: A Renovated Coaching Inn in North York Moors

F & H at Sinnington was formerly The Fox and Hounds at Sinnington, and from what I hear locally, it is still how it is known, which is unsurprising as the coaching inn has been around since the 18th century. The new branding came about when, in 2019, it changed hands after 20 years in the careful stewardship of Catherine and Andrew Stephens. It was bought by two local couples, Mark Miller and his wife Victoria and his friends Simon Cobb and his wife Julia.

The four friends began a vast renovation and rebranding of the famous inn, which cost around £1.25 million. The inn sits at the heart of the village of Sinnington on the fringes of the North York Moors. It is a gorgeous village, with a stream meandering through and a little bridge over it. The inn is long and low, built of honey-coloured stone with the red-tiled roof so typical of the area. It is hard to believe, but I am told that at the back of this pretty building are 14 gorgeous bedrooms, so it is still very much a coaching inn. We were here to eat thoug





