Extreme holiday decorators in the US invest thousands in festive decorations

Some Americans go all in on their holiday decorations, investing thousands in lights, displays and more. Over the years, they've spent a staggering amount.Hand-carved figurines, gigantic LED screens and twinkling lights: these are the hallmarks of America's extreme holiday decorators. These festive-décor fanatics say the thousands of dollars – and hours of labour – is worth it.

Over-the-top holiday decorating certainly extends beyond the US, yet American homeowners tend to take a different tack, focusing less on and more on wildly individual spectacles that attract hordes of visitors. These displays sometimes take decades to curate, with cumulative investments reaching well into the hundreds of thousands. In Missouri, Mike Bagwell's display includes a total of 270,000 bulbs (Credit: Courtesy of Mike Bagwell)If you'd like to visit Mike Bagwell's multi-yard light display in Springfield, Missouri, it's best to arrive with a full tank of petro





bbcemt » / 🏆 120. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rising Food Insecurity Linked to Increased Risk of Dementia in Older AmericansThe number of Americans with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias is expected to double by 2060. Food insecurity is also on the rise, increasing the risk of dementia in older adults.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

60th Anniversary of JFK Assassination: Records Remain SealedSixty years have passed since President John F Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas, yet hundreds of records related to the assassination remain sealed by the federal government. According to a poll, 65% of Americans believe others were involved in the slaying. Only 29% of Americans are sure former US Marine Lee Harvey Oswald was working alone. Conspiracy believers are divided on exactly who killed Kennedy, with 11% believing the Mafia or other organized crime elements are responsible.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Fan Who Died in BrazilTaylor Swift appeared teary-eyed during her live show in Rio De Janeiro as she paid tribute to a fan who died due to the extreme heat currently sweeping Brazil. Ana Clara Benevides, 23, died ahead of the singer’s show

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Italian Cyclist Attempts to Cross Antarctica on Fat BikeItalian ultradistance cyclist Omar di Felice is attempting to cross Antarctica on his own by fat bike, aiming to draw attention to climate change. He is facing harsh conditions and extreme weather, but is determined to succeed.

Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »

Climate Change Threatens Historic Homes and Buildings, says National TrustFlooding, wildfires and extreme weather pose a significant threat to the National Trust's historic homes and sites. The charity urges the UK government to provide support in adapting to climate change.

Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 87. / 53 Read more »

State of America's Union: Dismal Outlook for PoliticsA recent survey reveals that the majority of Americans feel exhausted, angry, and lacking hope when it comes to their country's politics. The upcoming presidential campaign is expected to focus on the fitness of the candidates for office rather than traditional issues. President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are likely to face off in a rematch.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »