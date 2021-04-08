Extra Polling Stations Likely in West Lancashire

Extra polling stations look likely in some parts of West Lancashire, after proposals in Ormskirk, Skelmersdale and the west of the borough were backed at a council meeting. Conservatives opposed an extra polling station in Ormskirk West but Labour councillors won a vote backing the recommendation. An interim review of polling stations and districts has been done by West Lancashire Council. Any changes will be introduced with a new electoral register in December.

Then the whole borough will be subject to a full review in 2024, in keeping with legal time-scales. This interim review included public consultation, with comments for and against polling arrangements in Ormskirk West, Skelmersdale South and the Rural West wards. Some people said changes were not needed or a waste of money. However, others backed the changes. Due to new development and more residents in Ormskirk West, the recommendation is to add a mobile polling station at Pine Avenue Park while keeping the use of West End Primary School and the Guides hut on Green Lane for polling to





