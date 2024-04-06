Extinction Rebellion Co-founder Avoids Jail for Heathrow Drone Plot

Extinction Rebellion 's co-founder has avoided jail after plotting to fly drones near Heathrow in a bid to shut it down. Roger Hallam and other eco-activists wanted to close the airport in September 2019 until plans for a third runway were reversed. Hallam, 57, and co-defendant Larch Maxey, 51, who were 'instrumental' in planning the ' Heathrow Pause', said they had not intended to cause a public nuisance and the protest was 'merely a publicity exercise '.
This was rejected by the jury at their trial last year, who heard that the policing cost to the public was in excess of £1 million and that 1,600 officers' shifts had to be moved. Roger Hallam and other eco-activists wanted to close the airport in September 2019 Hallam, Maxey and Lynch-White conspired with others on or before September 14 2019 to close the transport hub to air traffic. Roger Hallam (L), Mike Lynch-White (C) and Dr
