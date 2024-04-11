Extensive Talks Between Dundee and Rangers for Rescheduled Fixture

The league's governing body has revealed that 'extensive' talks have taken place between both clubs about next week's rearranged fixture, which is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17. The Premiership encounter was called off for a second time on Wednesday afternoon after referee Don Robertson deemed the playing surface waterlogged, and therefore unsafe for players.

The post-split fixtures could well hinge on the result of this game, with all 12 teams in the top flight keen to discover the schedules for the final five matches of the campaign. And the SPFL has indicated that if the match cannot be fulfilled at Dens next midweek, then it will be moved. A spokesperson for the SPFL said: “We confirmed yesterday that the Dundee v Rangers game is rescheduled for 8pm on Wednesday April 17 at Dens Park, live on Sky Sports. “We have been in extensive discussions with both clubs about arrangements if, for whatever reason, the match cannot be played at Dens Park on Wednesday. These include the possibility of the match moving to an alternative venue.Phillipe Clement says that Rangers are willing to play their fixture against Dundee behind closed doors if necessary, as the Ibrox manager revealed that a deadline of Tuesday lunchtime has been set to make a call on whether the rearranged match will go ahead next Wednesday night at Dens Park. Clement and his players were in St Andrews preparing for the match on Wednesday evening before a pitch inspection at

