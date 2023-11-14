Explosion at Optima Chemical LLC in Belle, WV

On December 8, 2020, an explosion occurred at Optima Chemical LLC in Belle, WV, resulting in one fatality and two injuries. The explosion was caused by a pressure-rated rotary double-cone dryer containing a chlorinated isocyanurate compound. The incident led to a fire and the release of toxic chlorine. The estimated property damage is $33.1 million. The United States Chemical Safety Board has issued a report with recommendations, including the adoption of the O.R.E.O.S method.

