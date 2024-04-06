Exploring the Rich History and Culinary Scene of a City

Stroll through Roman ruins, explore the Ottoman-influenced Old Town and discover a hip culinary scene where traditional flavours meet modern innovation. Keep an eye out for unique street mosaics , which are large-scale propaganda art depicting scenes from everyday life under communist rule. Start by heading to the Old Town where you can get a glimpse of what the city would have been like when it was a thriving trade hub .
Former merchant houses now serve as museums, including the Kuyumdzhiev House which is now the Ethnographic Museum, offering a look into traditional life
