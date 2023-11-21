Exploring the Relationship Between Osteoporosis and Sarcopenia in Older Adults

Osteoporosis and sarcopenia, respectively, have detrimental impact on health, and combination of both conditions, termed osteosarcopenia, is becoming an increasingly important disorder in older adults as populations age. This study aimed to explore the relationship between osteoporosis and possible sarcopenia and their joint effect on physical performance, nutritional status, and cognition in community-dwelling older adults.

This study was conducted at a medical center in Taiwan, which included the adjacent community care station. The participants were recruited through regular activities at the community care station between January 01, 2015 and February 28, 2022. During the study period, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry and comprehensive geriatric assessment consisting of comorbidity burden, functional status, cognition, mood, and nutritional status were performed during the study perio





