Exploring the Lively Las Ramblas in Barcelona

Have you heard of Las Ramblas? It’s one of Barcelona’s liveliest spots. When me and my best friend Sophie visited back in 2019, I remember thinking it was a way better version of the Corn Exchange in Manchester! It’s a dead lively area of the city and there are so many good shops and places to eat. It was November when we went, so the weather was nice but not hot hot. I always think that’s a good idea for a city break. Not too touristy, cheaper rates and you’re not sweating.

It can get a little chilly in the evenings, though – pack a jumper – especially if you’re near the beach where it can get windy. My hot tip for a super-central place to stay is TUI’s Hotel Catalonia Sagrada Familia. The rooftop pool is a real highlight – grab a smoothie and enjoy the view. I’d recommend having breakfast at the hotel, too. It gets great reviews and with that sorted you’re free to start exploring earl

