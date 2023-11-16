Exploring the Effect of Vascularization Strategies on Human Cerebral Organoids

Cerebral organoids are three-dimensional in vitro cultured brains that mimic the function and structure of the human brain. One of the major challenges for cerebral organoids is the lack of functional vasculature. Without perfusable vessels, oxygen and nutrient supplies may be insufficient for long-term culture, hindering the investigation of the neurovascular interactions. Recently, several strategies for the vascularization of human cerebral organoids have been reported.

However, the generalizable trends and variability among different strategies are unclear due to the lack of a comprehensive characterization and comparison of these vascularization strategies. In this study, we aimed to explore the effect of different vascularization strategies on the nervous system and vasculature in human cerebral organoids

